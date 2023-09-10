Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 4,829 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,054. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

BFAM opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

