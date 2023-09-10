Brown Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 565,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,889,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $249.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

