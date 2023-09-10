Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after purchasing an additional 253,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $187.73 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

