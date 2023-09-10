Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,692,000 after buying an additional 82,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,769,000 after buying an additional 115,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,980.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $2,214,978.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,835,360 shares in the company, valued at $419,348,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

