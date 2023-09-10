Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.80. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

