BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,882 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BRP Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BRP Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 455,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,875. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 9,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $247,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,124 shares in the company, valued at $304,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 9,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $247,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,124 shares in the company, valued at $304,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Galbraith sold 60,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,561,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,786.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,873 shares of company stock worth $14,077,144. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

