Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $99.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brunswick Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.