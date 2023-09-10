Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $99.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

