BV Financial, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BVFL)

BV Financial’s (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 11th. BV Financial had issued 9,798,980 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $97,989,800 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BV Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BVFL opened at $9.96 on Friday. BV Financial has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $35.00.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial Inc is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. The company is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area. BV Financial Inc is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

