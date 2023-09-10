Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cadre were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cadre by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadre by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 64.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $174,888.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,410.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,611 shares of company stock worth $961,461 over the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDRE. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of Cadre stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. 60,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,058. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

