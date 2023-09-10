Calfrac Well Services (CFWFF) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Calfrac Well Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Calfrac Well Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calfrac Well Services N/A N/A N/A Calfrac Well Services Competitors -4.45% -13.49% 1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Calfrac Well Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calfrac Well Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Calfrac Well Services Competitors 236 1354 1897 136 2.53

Valuation & Earnings

Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus target price of $3.30, indicating a potential downside of 23.96%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Calfrac Well Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calfrac Well Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Calfrac Well Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Calfrac Well Services N/A N/A 7.83 Calfrac Well Services Competitors $1.00 billion $17.17 million 76.42

Calfrac Well Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Calfrac Well Services. Calfrac Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Calfrac Well Services pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Calfrac Well Services pays out 90.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 90.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Calfrac Well Services is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Calfrac Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Calfrac Well Services rivals beat Calfrac Well Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

