Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose by 2.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.36. 365,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.48.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

