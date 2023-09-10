Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Financial Review

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and UMH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 UMH Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $58.07, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.95%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 12.41 UMH Properties $195.78 million 4.91 -$4.85 million ($0.33) -44.61

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and UMH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UMH Properties. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties -1.63% -1.02% -0.25%

Dividends

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties pays out -248.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

