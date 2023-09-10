Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 3.3% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,213,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $842,085,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. 5,123,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.