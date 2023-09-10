Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $170.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

