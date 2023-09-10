Cardano (ADA) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.64 billion and $108.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.41 or 0.06266473 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00036792 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016285 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00025842 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011974 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004408 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002470 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,152,657,253 coins and its circulating supply is 35,090,948,199 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
