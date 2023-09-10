Carisma Therapeutics’ (CARM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CARM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carisma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carisma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

