Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Position Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.16% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,055 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,932 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAST. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 521,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,694. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $485.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

