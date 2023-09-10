Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,589. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

