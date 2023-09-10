Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.87. The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

