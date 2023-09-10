Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $282.28 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

