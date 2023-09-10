Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Sold by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP cut its stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,978,287 shares during the period. Cazoo Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned 1.83% of Cazoo Group worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 625.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 325.9% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,586. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

