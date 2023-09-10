Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,461 shares during the period. Celsius accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Celsius worth $51,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Celsius by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.8% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Celsius’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $9,794,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,404,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $9,794,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 873,608 shares of company stock valued at $141,962,128. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

