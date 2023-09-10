Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.