Center Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.62 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,000. ServiceNow makes up about 7.5% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $600.07. The company had a trading volume of 728,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

