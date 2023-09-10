CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 34,930 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vertiv worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $3,129,292.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,302,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,394,748.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,117,192 shares of company stock valued at $815,569,581. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. 3,864,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,908. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

