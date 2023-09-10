CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 90,225 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Down 2.1 %

EVTC traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 261,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,308. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

