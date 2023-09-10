CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 336.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,104 shares during the period. BOX makes up 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. Citigroup reduced their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $369,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,526,554.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,430 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. 1,342,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,244. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 136.01, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.03.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

