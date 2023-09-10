CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 64,312 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 0.8 %

Roblox stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,802,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,854. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.69. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $225,240.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,855,268 shares in the company, valued at $266,387,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $225,240.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,855,268 shares in the company, valued at $266,387,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

