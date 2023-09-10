CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,948 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.34% of Select Water Solutions worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 907,208 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 744,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 686,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $6,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 665,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,092. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.36 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

