CenterBook Partners LP Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $286,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $6,652,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $142.77. 711,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,655. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

