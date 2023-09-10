CenterBook Partners LP Invests $4.48 Million in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 704,495 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 38.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $2,335,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $10,570,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,567,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

