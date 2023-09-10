CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 17,049 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 336.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.36. 1,552,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.77. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $156.14 and a one year high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

