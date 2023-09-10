CenterBook Partners LP Sells 57,903 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,903 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 135.0% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 68.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of LAC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,227. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

