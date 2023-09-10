CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 173,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 11.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.2% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 486,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $143,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,762. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.62.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

