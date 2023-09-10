CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,431,000 after purchasing an additional 449,120 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,311,000 after purchasing an additional 316,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile



CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

