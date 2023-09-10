Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPSC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 90.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 148.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $2.35 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $140.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 2,782.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

