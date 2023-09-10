Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $86,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 596,778 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.