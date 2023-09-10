Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 43,187.5% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 220,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. 858,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.