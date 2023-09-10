Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 17,269 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,095,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

