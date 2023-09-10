Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 865,384 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,384 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.88% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $197,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $44.48. 1,096,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.