Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.26. The stock had a trading volume of 350,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,142. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average of $193.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

