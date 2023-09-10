Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $104,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,555. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

