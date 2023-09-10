Cetera Investment Advisers Has $39.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,154 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $39,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. 870,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,371. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.