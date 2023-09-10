Cetera Investment Advisers Has $60.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,425 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $60,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.73. 1,189,983 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

