Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,729,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,813. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

