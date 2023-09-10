Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $167,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.00. 4,270,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,549. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

