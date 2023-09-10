Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 73,651 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $68,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,892,186 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

