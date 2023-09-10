Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,277. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

