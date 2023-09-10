Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,515 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $139,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 540,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 95,818 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,611. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

