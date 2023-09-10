Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,057 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 328,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 44,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,098,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,877. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

